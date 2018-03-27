Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio that at this point it's "safe to say" Nick Foles will be on the team when next season starts.

Foles was the Super Bowl MVP and it was rumored that Philadelphia would listen to offers for him. The Eagles plan on starting Carson Wentz when he returns from a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee that prematurely ended his season in December. Foles took over starting quarterback duties and led the Eagles to their first championship in franchise history. Wentz is currently rehabbing and targeting a return on opening day.

The price tag for Foles may have been steep since no trade has materialized with teams that need a quarterback like the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets or Cleveland Browns. The market could evolve, though, after next month’s draft.

Foles' contract expires after the 2018 season.