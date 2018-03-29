For the first time in NFL history, the Rams announced they will have two male cheerleaders on the sidelines this upcoming season.

Quinton Peron and Napolean Jinnies were added to the 2018 squad, making history in the process.

The Ravens and Colts have male stuntmen, but Peron and Jinnies will be the first-ever male dancers for a professional team.

Still can’t belive I’m one of the first males in history to be a pro NFL cheerleader! Everyone’s support and love has been insane! 😭 thank you and GO RAMS! @RamsNFL @LARamsCheer #LARams pic.twitter.com/srpkYiVmEI — Napoleon Jinnies (@NapoleonJinnies) March 27, 2018

"I thought, 'Why not me? Why can't I do this?'" Peron said in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday.

For the first time ever, male cheerleaders will be on the sidelines at @NFL games. We're talking live with the newest recruits and trailblazers from the @RamsNFL cheerleading squad! pic.twitter.com/t8DKzohFuX — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2018

They were among 76 finalists chosen for the final 40-person squad.