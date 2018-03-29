Rams New Male Cheerleaders Making NFL History

By Charlotte Carroll
March 29, 2018

For the first time in NFL history, the Rams announced they will have two male cheerleaders on the sidelines this upcoming season.  

Quinton Peron and Napolean Jinnies were added to the 2018 squad, making history in the process. 

The Ravens and Colts have male stuntmen, but Peron and Jinnies will be the first-ever male dancers for a professional team. 

"I thought, 'Why not me? Why can't I do this?'" Peron said in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday.

They were among 76 finalists chosen for the final 40-person squad. 

