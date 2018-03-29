It is always a bit awkward when two people who know each other realize one unfollowed the other on Twitter. It's probably even more uncomfortable if these figure out that one blocked the other.

But, when the two people blocking each other used to be archrivals, it's probably a bit easier to work things out.

So, it seems safe to assume that there were very few hard feelings when new 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and team CEO Jed York had to unblock each other on Twitter.

York told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area how the two needed to unblock one another, but would not disclose what the specific interactions were that led to the initial blocks.

The fact that Sherman and York blocked each other is not much of a surprise considering Sherman blocked a fair share of 49ers fans while he was a Seahawk, and now those people are asking to get unblocked so they can follow one of the newest members of their favorite team.

Hahah I need a list — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 12, 2018

So, what are the chances Russell Wilson or some of Seattle's 12th men end up catching the wrath of Sherman's block button now that he is in San Francisco?