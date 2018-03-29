UCF's Shaquem Griffin to Attend NFL Draft

University of Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin will attend the NFL draft, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com.

Griffin raised eyebrows at the NFL scouting combine by using a prosthetic hand to post up 20 reps on the bench press. He was also clocked at 4.38 for the 40-yard dash, which is a record by any linebacker at the combine. He recently worked out in front of more scouts at UCF's pro day on Thursday.

31 NFL teams were in attendance for his workout on Thursday. The San Francisco 49ers were the team that did not attend.

The NFL draft will be held from April 26 to 28 in Dallas.