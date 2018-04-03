Report: Patriots Trading Brandin Cooks to Rams

The Patriots are trading wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

New England will send Cooks and a fourth-round pick to Los Angeles for a first-round pick (No. 23 overall) and a six-round pick, according to Schefter.

Schefter adds that with this deal, the Patriots now have two first-round picks and two-second round picks and could look to move up for a quarterback, and they probably will not look into a potential Rob Gronkowski trade. Additionally, Schefter notes that the Rams will likely not pursue Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

This offseason, the Rams have made moves for cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib and they also signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Cooks will be entering his fifth year in the NFL next next season after spending his first three with the Saints and one in New England. Last season, Cooks had 65 catches for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns for the Patriots. In three years in New Orleans he had 215 receptions for 2,861 yards and 20 scores.

Cooks was traded to New England last season for a first-round pick. He was knocked out of the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII with a head injury, ending his night with one catch for 23 yards and one rush for one yard.