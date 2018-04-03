Eight of the nine charges against Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson resulting from his arrest earlier this offseason have been dropped, the Broward County State Attorney's Office told NFL.com

Anderson was arrested on January 19 for allegedly driving 105 mph in a 45 mph zone. Once an officer pulled him over and arrested him, Anderson reportedly threatened to sexually assault the officer's wife. But now Florida state prosecutors won't pursue the felony charges stemming from those incidents, reducing one of the felony charges to a misdemeanor for reckless driving and dismissing the other eight charges entirely.

"The felony charge was downgraded to a misdemeanor charge due to a possible discrepancy regarding the initial estimated speed, but there is no doubt that the defendant was driving recklessly," the Broward County State Attorney's Office said in a statement. "The other charges were declined, not filed, due to insufficient evidence."

The January arrest was Anderson's second in the last year. He still has an outstanding felony charge for resisting arrest with violence and obstruction of police resulting from an altercation at a concert in Miami last May. The trial date for that incident is set for April 6, which is during Jets training camp. Still to be determined, however, is whether Anderson will receive any further discipline from his team or the NFL.

Anderson, 24, led the Jets with 941 receiving yards and seven touchdowns through the air in 2017. He was second on the team behind Jermaine Kearse with 63 receptions.