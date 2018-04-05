Baltimore Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome and head coach John Harbaugh are set to be questioned as part of Colin Kaepernick‘s collusion grievance, reports Pro Football Talk.

That grievance hearing will take place on Thursday, according to the report.

The report comes the same day as the Ravens announcing they have signed former Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III to a one-year deal.

Kaepernick has the option of attending the meeting, just as he was present when Houston Texans owner Bob McNair was questioned.

The 30-year-old Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season after protesting the national anthem throughout that season, citing racial inequality and police brutality.

Kaepernick filed a grievance last October against NFL owners for collusion, claiming they schemed to keep him off the football field because of his protests not his football ability.

In 2016, Kaepernick only won one of his 11 starts with the San Francisco 49ers, but threw for 17 touchdowns and six interceptions and added 468 yards rushing.