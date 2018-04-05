Richie Incognito Fires Agent On Twitter After Reworking Contract With Bills Last Month

Richie Incognito restructured his contract with Buffalo last month.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 05, 2018

Richie Incognito decided to fire his agent in the most public way possible Thursday.

The Bills offensive lineman took to Twitter and decided to end his relationship with Athletes First. Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News confirmed with Incognito that it was not some sort of joke that he was trying to play, but Incognito did not supply a reason for his decision.

Incognito has made four Pro Bowls over his 12 year-career. In his three seasons with the Bills, he has started every game and earned a trip to the Pro Bowl each season.

Prior to Buffalo, Incognito was with the Dolphins, where he was involved in a bullying scandal that led to him getting suspended for eight games in 2013. He signed with the Bills in 2015 after not being on a roster in 2014.

Last month Incognito restructured his deal with Buffalo, and according to Pro Football Talk, his base salary went from $6.325 million down to $3.65 million along with a $1 million roster bonus to create $1.675 million in cap space.

At the time of the move though, Incognito seemed happy to be staying with Buffalo.

Incognito was a third-round pick by the Rams in 2005. The 34-year-old is in the last year of his deal with the Bills and will be a free agent next offseason. 

