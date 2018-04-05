Richie Incognito decided to fire his agent in the most public way possible Thursday.

The Bills offensive lineman took to Twitter and decided to end his relationship with Athletes First. Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News confirmed with Incognito that it was not some sort of joke that he was trying to play, but Incognito did not supply a reason for his decision.

Incognito has made four Pro Bowls over his 12 year-career. In his three seasons with the Bills, he has started every game and earned a trip to the Pro Bowl each season.

Prior to Buffalo, Incognito was with the Dolphins, where he was involved in a bullying scandal that led to him getting suspended for eight games in 2013. He signed with the Bills in 2015 after not being on a roster in 2014.

@AthletesFirst You are Fired! I wish you guys nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for all of your help and guidance along the way. It’s time for me to go in a new direction ✌🏼 — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) April 5, 2018

Last month Incognito restructured his deal with Buffalo, and according to Pro Football Talk, his base salary went from $6.325 million down to $3.65 million along with a $1 million roster bonus to create $1.675 million in cap space.

At the time of the move though, Incognito seemed happy to be staying with Buffalo.

BUFFALO! I’m thrilled to be returning this season and fired up to get back to work with my #BuffaloBills brothers. I truly believe in the vision and the path we are on. We have all that we need to finish what we started #honored #letsdothis pic.twitter.com/NtWgkZO9F0 — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) March 15, 2018

Incognito was a third-round pick by the Rams in 2005. The 34-year-old is in the last year of his deal with the Bills and will be a free agent next offseason.