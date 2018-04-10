Here Are the Ugly Hats NFL Draft Picks Will Wear

Woof. These are bad. 

By Dan Gartland
April 10, 2018

It’s NFL draft season, which means it’s time for New Era to reveal a new hideous hat that the league’s newest players will wear during their big moment. 

These hats are never good. They’ve always got way too much going on. Last year’s ones, for example, featured shiny bisected versions of each team’s logo on the bill of the cap.

The full line of 2018 hats won’t be unveiled until Thursday but ESPN’s Darren Rovell has the designs for the first four teams in the draft. 

I know they design new hats every year so fans will buy them, but I’m not so sure fans are going to want to walk around with a big all-caps phrase blaring from their forehead. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now