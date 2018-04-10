Here Are the Ugly Hats NFL Draft Picks Will Wear

It’s NFL draft season, which means it’s time for New Era to reveal a new hideous hat that the league’s newest players will wear during their big moment.

These hats are never good. They’ve always got way too much going on. Last year’s ones, for example, featured shiny bisected versions of each team’s logo on the bill of the cap.

The full line of 2018 hats won’t be unveiled until Thursday but ESPN’s Darren Rovell has the designs for the first four teams in the draft.

FIRST LOOK: Official 2018 NFL Draft Hats from @NewEraCap pic.twitter.com/8keUbRSQYD — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 10, 2018

I know they design new hats every year so fans will buy them, but I’m not so sure fans are going to want to walk around with a big all-caps phrase blaring from their forehead.