NFL Head Coaches: Why America's Kids Need Football

At the league meetings, I asked 10 NFL head coaches to answer the same question: Why should an American mother allow her child play football? I also spoke to Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel, who discussed getting the Titans job despite having a poor statistical year in his only season as a coordinator in Houston in 2017. He also talks about the type of team he wants to field in Tennessee, how he doesn’t want to treat Marcus Mariota different than his other 52 players, and what he takes from mentor Bill Belichick into his head-coaching shot.

