Ex-Raider Aldon Smith had a blood alcohol level of 0.40 when he went he went to the San Francisco sheriff's department for ankle monitoring Friday, reports the San Francisco Chronicle's Evan Sernoffsky.

He was then arrested.

According to Sernoffsky, Smith remains in custody and will then be likely transported to an in-custody rehab facility.

A BAC of 0.40 or higher likely results in the onset of coma and possible death due to the beginnings of respiratory failure, according to experts.

This is Smith's third arrest in two months.

The 28–year-old Smith has not played in the NFL since 2015, when he was suspended by the league following a third DUI arrest. He was also investigated for domestic violence last year.