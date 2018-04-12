Jarvis Landry is finalizing an extension with the Cleveland Browns, Josina Anderson of ESPN.com reports.

It will be a five-year deal worth $75.5 million with $47 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Landry was acquired by the Browns this offseason when they trade a 2018 fourth-round pick and a 2019 seventh-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for the wideout.

In his four seasons in Miami, Landry caught 400 passes for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns. Last season he led the league with a career-high 112 catches and he also had a career-high nine touchdown grabs.

The trade for Landry was one of a few major additions to Cleveland's roster this offseason. Along with Landry, the Browns also traded for quarterback Tyrod Taylor and defensive back Damarious Randall and signed running back Carlos Hyde.