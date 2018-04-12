Watch: Johnny Manziel Scores Two Touchdowns in Second Spring League Game

The quarterback turned heads in his second Spring League game.

April 12, 2018

Johnny Manziel rushed for two touchdowns in his second Spring League game with Team South.

With his team down 7-0 in the first quarter, Manziel set up his first touchdown by connecting with wide receiver Antwan Goodley on a 50-yard pass.

The quarterback tied the game when he rushed for 20 yards, scoring his first Spring League touchdown. 

Manziel impressed again in the second quarter, rushing for ten yards and diving for the pylon to put his team up 14-7.

Team South went on to lose 34-17. Manziel finished with 188 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Manziel made his Spring League debut last Saturday. He announced in February that he would play in the league to get more playing time as he hopes to return to the NFL. 

The former Browns quarterback last played in an NFL game in 2015 during Week 16.

