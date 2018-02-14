Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel has signed on to compete in the Spring League.

The Spring League touts itself as an "elite developmental league and scouting event for professional football talent" with the ultimate goal of having those athletes play in the NFL.

“Football has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. Sometimes you take for granted how much you value something until it’s gone. My goal is to make it back to the NFL and I realize I have to earn that privilege,” Manziel said. “The Spring League has provided me with a great opportunity to play ball again, and ultimately, that is all I want to do. I miss the competition.”

Back in Texas where it all started. I'll be joining @TheSpringLeague in Austin to get #ComebackSZN started! Can't wait to get back on the field and show NFL scouts what I can do! #cantwaitforspring pic.twitter.com/zMk5223HCc — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) February 14, 2018

The Spring League, where four teams will play a two-week season, will start on March 28 and run through April 15 in Austin, Texas.

Manziel, 25, said this week in an interview with ABC News that he is past his alcohol problems and is taking medication to treat bipolar disorder.

Manziel has not played in an NFL game since Week 16 of the 2015 season and was released by the Cleveland Browns after two seasons following an alleged domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend.