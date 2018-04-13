Report: Cowboys Release Dez Bryant

The Cowboys released wide receiver Dez Bryant Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports. Adam Schefter and Todd Archer of ESPN.com first reported that the move would be made "barring an unexpected last-minute change of heart."

Bryant had a meeting with team owner Jerry Jones Friday, and many expected the meeting would be about Bryant's contract and whether or not he would take a pay cut to remain with the team. Rapoport reports that it was short meeting between Jones and Bryant.

The three-time Pro Bowler was scheduled to make $12.5 million each of the next two seasons with a $16.5 million cap hit each year.

Last season, the 2014 All-Pro wideout had 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns.

For his career, Bryant, 29, has 531 grabs for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns for Dallas after the team selected him with the No. 24 pick in the 2010 draft.