Veteran linebacker James Harrison announced his retirement on Monday.

Harrison, 39, played 16 years in the NFL with the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals. He is the Steelers' all-time sack leader.

I've missed way too much for way too long...and I'm done.

“I’ve missed way too much for way too long,” Harrison said on Instagram. “I’m done. Many thanks to my family, coaches, the fans, and everyone who played a role in my football life.”

The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time AP first team All-Pro went undrafted in the 2002 NFL draft and spent time in NFL Europe before joining the Steelers.

Harrison, who was a key part in two championships with the Steelers in Super Bowls XL and XLIII, won the NFL defensive player of the year award in 2008.

He finishes his career with 84.5 sacks, 34 forced fumbles and eight interceptions.