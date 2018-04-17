Roger Goodell Deposed In Colin Kaepernick Collusion Case, QB Sat Through The Hearing

Roger Goodell participated in a deposition that is part of Colin Kaepernick's collusion case against the NFL.

By Chris Chavez
April 17, 2018

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sat for a deposition for Colin Kaepernick's ongoing collusion case and the free agent quarterback was in attendance for the interview, according to Rick Maese of the Washington Post.

Goodell's deposition lasted all morning in New York.

In October, Kaepernick filed a grievance against NFL owners alleging that they conspired to keep him out of the league for protesting during the national anthem before games. Kaepernick started kneeling during the Star-Spangled Banner before the 2016 season to raise awareness for racial injustice and inequality in America. Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017 and went unsigned for the entire season.

Kaepernick was deposed last week. Around the same time, the Seattle Seahawks were trying to arrange a work out for Kaepernick but postponed the trip after he declined to say whether or not he would stop taking a knee during the national anthem next season.

A decision in the case is not expected until later this year.

