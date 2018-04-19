John Elway 'Open to Trading' Broncos' Fifth Overall Pick

John Elway announced he's "open to trading" the Broncos fifth-overall pick.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 19, 2018

Denver Broncos general manager  John Elway announced he's "open to trading" the Broncos fifth-overall pick in a pre-draft press conference on Thursday.

Elway said the team will look into all the possible scenarios next week. The team may try to keep the pick or it may not. He's going to work on figuring out the "now and longterm" as he works on the all the possibilities. 

At the beginning of his press conference, a reporter if the No. 5 pick was for a quarterback or non-quarterback.

Elway cut him off saying, "We will take the best player that's best for the Denver Broncos."

He added that it will be regardless of position.

This year's draft is includes some top quarterback prospects with USC's Sam Darnold, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, Wyoming's Josh Allen and UCLA's Josh Rosen likely going near the top. 

The Browns hold the No. 1 and No. 4 picks. The Giants hold the No. 2 spot and the Jets have the No. 3 pick.

The Broncos also have the 40th overall pick, the 71st overall, 99th overall, 106th, 113th, 149th and the 160th pick. 

The NFL draft starts Thursday with Round 1. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)