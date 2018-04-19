Denver Broncos general manager John Elway announced he's "open to trading" the Broncos fifth-overall pick in a pre-draft press conference on Thursday.

Elway said the team will look into all the possible scenarios next week. The team may try to keep the pick or it may not. He's going to work on figuring out the "now and longterm" as he works on the all the possibilities.

At the beginning of his press conference, a reporter if the No. 5 pick was for a quarterback or non-quarterback.

Elway cut him off saying, "We will take the best player that's best for the Denver Broncos."

He added that it will be regardless of position.

This year's draft is includes some top quarterback prospects with USC's Sam Darnold, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, Wyoming's Josh Allen and UCLA's Josh Rosen likely going near the top.

The Browns hold the No. 1 and No. 4 picks. The Giants hold the No. 2 spot and the Jets have the No. 3 pick.

The Broncos also have the 40th overall pick, the 71st overall, 99th overall, 106th, 113th, 149th and the 160th pick.

The NFL draft starts Thursday with Round 1.