The NFL announced on Thursday the dates and times of the six teams that will be playing in the league's international series in London next season.

In one of the games, the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. That game is slated for Wembley Stadium on October 28. Kickoff is 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Jaguars have committed to play at least one game in London every season until 2020.

In other London games, the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Oakland Raiders, and the Los Angeles Chargers will face on the Tennessee Titans.

Seattle's game will be on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. ET at the new Tottenham Stadium in London, while the Chargers-Titans game will be at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 21. There is a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff for that game.

The Raiders, Jaguars and the Chargers are the designated home teams for each game.

The league has played three games in London each of the past three seasons. The NFL started its International Series in 2007.

The Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, and the Houston Texans are the only teams that have not played in London.