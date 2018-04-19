The NFL has started announcing some of its 2018 regular season schedule. Before the full list official match-ups are announced, several reporters have learned information about some games.

The NFL's international slate was announced. The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers will play on Oct. 21 at Wembley Stadium. Super Bowl LII champions Philadelphia Eagles will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 28 at Wembley Stadium.

Below is a roundup of the latest schedule rumors and leaks as the 8 p.m. ET reveal approaches. Check back for updates:

• The Detroit Lions will host the New York Jets for the first Monday night football game of the season on Sept. 10. (Brian Costello, New York Post)

• The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Rams for a Monday night contest in Mexico on Nov. 19. (NFL HQ)