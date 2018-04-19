2018 NFL Schedule Release News and Rumors

Check out the latest rumors and news as the 2018 NFL schedule reveal approaches. 

By Chris Chavez
April 19, 2018

The NFL has started announcing some of its 2018 regular season schedule. Before the full list official match-ups are announced, several reporters have learned information about some games.

The NFL's international slate was announced. The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers will play on Oct. 21 at Wembley Stadium. Super Bowl LII champions Philadelphia Eagles will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 28 at Wembley Stadium.

Below is a roundup of the latest schedule rumors and leaks as the 8 p.m. ET reveal approaches. Check back for updates:

• The Detroit Lions will host the New York Jets for the first Monday night football game of the season on Sept. 10. (Brian Costello, New York Post)

• The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Rams for a Monday night contest in Mexico on Nov. 19. (NFL HQ)

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)