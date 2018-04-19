The NFL is back, and here's this season's slate of Thursday night games.

Games will be featured on Fox and the NFL Network beginning in Week 2.

The year kicks off with Falcons at Eagles in Philadelphia on NBC.

See the full schedule below.

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 2018

Week 1: Falcons at Eagles (Sept. 6)

Week 2: Ravens at Bengals (Sept. 13)

Week 3: Jets at Browns (Sept. 20)

Week 4: Vikings at Rams (Sept. 27)

Week 5: Colts at Patriots (Oct. 4)

Week 6: Eagles at Giants (Oct. 11)

Week 7: Broncos at Cardinals (Oct. 18)

Week 8: Dolphins at Texans (Oct. 25)

Week 9: Raiders at 49ers (Nov. 1)

Week 10: Panthers at Steelers (Nov. 8)

Week 11: Packers at Seahawks (Nov. 15)

Week 12: Falcons at Saints (Nov. 22)

Week 13: Saints at Cowboys (Nov. 29)

Week 14: Jaguars at Titans (Dec. 6)

Week 15: Chargers at Chiefs (Dec. 13)