Report: Nick Foles, Eagles Agree On Revised One-Year 2018 Contract, 2019 Mutual Option

The Super Bowl MVP reportedly agreed to a new one-year deal with the Eagles for 2018.

By Jenna West
April 20, 2018

Quarterback Nick Foles and the Eagles have agreed to a revised one-year deal for the 2018 season, reports NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The deal also includes a mutual 2019 option, which gives Foles the choice to enter free agency. The Eagles wanted to "reward the Super Bowl MVP," according to Garafolo.

The quarterback's new contract includes a $2 million bonus, as well as incentives for starting and hitting certain benchmarks, reports ESPN. 

Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl LII victory after starting quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL and LCL in his left knee in December. 

The Super Bowl MVP originally signed a two-year contract with the Eagles in 2017. If he was still on the Eagles's roster in February 2019, he would have automatically hit free agency.

Foles will practice as the Eagles's starting quarterback during the offseason, but Wentz said on Tuesday that he wants to be the starter in Week 1.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)