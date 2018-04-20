Quarterback Nick Foles and the Eagles have agreed to a revised one-year deal for the 2018 season, reports NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The deal also includes a mutual 2019 option, which gives Foles the choice to enter free agency. The Eagles wanted to "reward the Super Bowl MVP," according to Garafolo.

The quarterback's new contract includes a $2 million bonus, as well as incentives for starting and hitting certain benchmarks, reports ESPN.

Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl LII victory after starting quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL and LCL in his left knee in December.

The Super Bowl MVP originally signed a two-year contract with the Eagles in 2017. If he was still on the Eagles's roster in February 2019, he would have automatically hit free agency.

Foles will practice as the Eagles's starting quarterback during the offseason, but Wentz said on Tuesday that he wants to be the starter in Week 1.