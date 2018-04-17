Carson Wentz said he wants to be the Eagles's starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2018 season, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"Yeah, that's still the goal," Wentz told reporters at a media day on Tuesday at NovaCare Complex, the team's training facility.

Wentz tore his ACL and LCL in his left knee on Dec. 10 during a game against the Rams. He missed the remainder of the season, including the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory.

"We've started the running progression and all those things," Wentz said. "I'm feeling good. I'm feeling good with where I'm at. Just trying to stay the course. But, like I said late last season, it's such a fluid process. It's so hard to put a time frame and a timetable on these things. I wish I knew, as well."

The Eagles' voluntary workout program started on Monday. Nick Foles will practice as the starting quarterback in upcoming full-squad practices.

When asked how he dealt with seeing Foles lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl win from the sidelines, Wentz was honest with his feelings.

"You gotta fight that," Wentz said. "It's human nature to want to be on that podium and be that guy. You grew up wanting to do that as a kid. To not be able to be up there, I wouldn't rather have anyone else up there other than Nick [Foles]."

Wentz assured the reporters that he and Foles continue to have a strong friendship.