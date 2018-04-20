Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will go head-to-head in a rap battle with pop singer Shawn Mendes on Sunday on Drop the Mic.

The TBS show pits two celebrities against each other to see which one is a better rapper.

Beckham pokes fun at Mendes and calls him unoriginal in a promo for the upcoming episode.

"No matter what you say, my ego won't burst/ Cause whatever you've done John Mayer did it first," Beckham says. "Your skin is so pale, just call it a hunch/ you're so white the only meal you eat is brunch."

Mendes claps back with a joke about the football star's height.

"Yeah you said I'm fake/ I think millions disagree/ how'd they ever call you a Giant when you're shorter than me?" Mendes raps.

Trade rumors have surrounded Beckham this offseason. He worked out with ex-Cowboy Dez Bryant Thursday night after Bryant said he would be interested in playing for the Giants.