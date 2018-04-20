Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. Raps In Promo For Sunday's 'Drop The Mic'

Beckham will battle pop singer Shawn Mendes on Sunday's episode.

By Jenna West
April 20, 2018

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will go head-to-head in a rap battle with pop singer Shawn Mendes on Sunday on Drop the Mic.

The TBS show pits two celebrities against each other to see which one is a better rapper.

Beckham pokes fun at Mendes and calls him unoriginal in a promo for the upcoming episode.

"No matter what you say, my ego won't burst/ Cause whatever you've done John Mayer did it first," Beckham says. "Your skin is so pale, just call it a hunch/ you're so white the only meal you eat is brunch."

Mendes claps back with a joke about the football star's height.

"Yeah you said I'm fake/ I think millions disagree/ how'd they ever call you a Giant when you're shorter than me?" Mendes raps.

Trade rumors have surrounded Beckham this offseason. He worked out with ex-Cowboy Dez Bryant Thursday night after Bryant said he would be interested in playing for the Giants.

