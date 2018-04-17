After being released by the Dallas Cowboys last week, wide receiver Dez Bryant has indicated he prefers to stay in the NFC East to play his former team two times a year. On Tuesday, Bryant revealed that the New York Giants are in fact a potential destination for the 29-year-old.

In an interview with 247Sports, Bryant was asked about his potential landing destinations, saying it would "be crazy" to land in New York.

"The Giants got a helluva defense," Bryant said. "They're going to pay OBJ [Odell Beckham Jr.], so coming back. Playing with him, Sterling [Shepard]... the tight end [Evan Engram], [Eli] Manning? Crazy. ... That'd be crazy."

On Friday, Bryant told the NFL Network that he wanted to sign with another NFC East team and told 247Sports he would "like to play the Cowboys twice."

Although the Giants have an abundance of wide receivers ranging from Beckham Jr. to Sterling Shepard, New York can clear $5.5 million in cap space if they cut veteran Brandon Marshall.

When asked about other teams, Bryant said it "wouldn't seem right" to sign with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers because of "too much history." Regarding the superstar-filled Los Angeles Rams, the three-time Pro Bowler said it would "be fun" to head west and insisted his decision "won't be about money."

The Baltimore Ravens have also expressed interest in Bryant after adding receivers Michael Crabtree and John Brown already this offseason.