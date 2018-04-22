Former NFL placekicker Jay Feely apologized after posing for a picture showing him holding a gun next to his daughter and her prom date.

Feely posted the picture to Twitter on Saturday and was immediately criticized after the recent spotlight on school shootings and gun control.

Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys pic.twitter.com/T5JRZQYq9e — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

Feely apologized on Sunday saying, "The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking. I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue."

The 41-year-old Feely played 14 seasons in the NFL and has been an analyst with CBS since 2014.