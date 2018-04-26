Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons are coming off a 2017 season where they went 10–6 a year after their Super Bowl meltdown against the New England Patriots.

Atlanta did win a playoff game before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Falcons did field a top–10 offense and defense last season, but Ryan had an off-year compared to his MVP winning season from 2016.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re listing every selection below, including a grade for their first-round pick.

Here's the full list of picks the Falcons hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 26 (No. 26 overall)

Round 2, Pick 26 (No. 58 overall)

Round 3, Pick 26 (No. 90 overall)

Round 4, Pick 26 (No. 126 overall)

Round 6, Pick 26 (No. 200 overall)

Round 7, Pick 26 (No. 244 overall)

Round 7, Pick 38 (No. 256 overall) *compensatory selection