Atlanta Falcons NFL Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

How will the Falcons use their picks in the 2018 NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

By Scooby Axson
April 26, 2018

Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons are coming off a 2017 season where they went 10–6 a year after their Super Bowl meltdown against the New England Patriots.

Atlanta did win a playoff game before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Falcons did field a top–10 offense and defense last season, but Ryan had an off-year compared to his MVP winning season from 2016.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re listing every selection below, including a grade for their first-round pick. 

Here's the full list of picks the Falcons hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 26 (No. 26 overall)

Round 2, Pick 26 (No. 58 overall)

Round 3, Pick 26 (No. 90 overall)

Round 4, Pick 26 (No. 126 overall)

Round 6, Pick 26 (No. 200 overall)

Round 7, Pick 26 (No. 244 overall)

Round 7, Pick 38 (No. 256 overall) *compensatory selection 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)