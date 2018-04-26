The Baltimore Ravens enter the 2018 NFL draft after a disappointing 9-7 season in which they failed to make the playoffs. Although John Harbaugh's team won five of their last seven games, the Ravens' early season struggles doomed them in a tight AFC playoff race. So far in the offseason, Baltimore signed quarterback Robert Griffin III, released wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and signed wide receivers John Brown and Michael Crabtree.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Ravens hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 16 (No. 16 overall)

Round 2, Pick 20 (No. 52 overall)

Round 3, Pick 19 (No. 83 overall)

Round 4, Pick 18 (No. 118 overall)

Round 5, Pick 17 (No. 154 overall)

Round 6, Pick 16 (No. 190 overall)

Round 6, Pick 41 (No. 215 overall)

Round 7, Pick 20 (No. 238 overall)