Carolina Panthers NFL Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

How will the Panthers use their picks in the 2018 NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

By SI Wire
April 26, 2018

After an up and down season in which the Carolina Panthers finished 11-5 and lost to division rivals Atlanta Falcons in the Wild Card Game of the NFL Playoffs, Ron Rivera and company will turn to the draft to get back to the Super Bowl. The Panthers struggled protecting Cam Newton against the rush last season and will surely look to shore up their offensive line in the draft. In free agency, Carolina signed guard Jeremiah Sirles, cornerback Ross Cockrell, safety Da'Norris Searcy and wide receiver Jarius Wright. They also traded for Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith to provide Newton with a deep-threat for his big arm.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re listing every selection below, including a grade for their first-round pick. 

Here's the full list of picks the Panthers hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 24 (No. 24 overall)

Round 2, Pick 23 (No. 55 overall)

Round 3, Pick 21 (No. 85 overall)

Round 3, Pick 24 (No. 88 overall)

Round 5, Pick 24 (No. 161 overall)

Round 6, Pick 23 (No. 197 overall)

Round 7, Pick 16 (No. 234 overall)

Round 7, Pick 24 (No. 242 overall)

