A year after posting a 13–3 record and winning the NFC East, expectations were high for the 2017 Dallas Cowboys.

But "America's Team" struggled with consistency, especially when running back Ezekiel Elliott was suspended for six games for his role in a domestic violence incident. Dallas lost five games at home, finished 9–7 and missed the playoffs. The Eagles ended up winning the NFC East and ultimately the Super Bowl.

How will the Cowboys use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Cowboys hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 19 (No. 19 overall)

Round 2, Pick 18 (No. 50 overall)

Round 3, Pick 17 (No. 81 overall)

Round 4, Pick 16 (No. 116 overall)

Round 4, Pick 37 (No. 137 overall) *compensatory pick

Round 5, Pick 34 (No. 171 overall) * compensatory pick

Round 6, Pick 18 (No. 192 overall)

Round 6, Pick 19 (No. 193 overall)

Round 6, Pick 34 (No. 208 overall) * compensatory pick

Round 7, Pick 18 (No. 236 overall)