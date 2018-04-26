Denver Broncos NFL Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

How will the Broncos use their picks in the 2018 NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection.

By SI Wire
April 26, 2018

In Vance Joseph's first year at the helm, the Denver Broncos finished last in the division at 5-11, the second straight year without a postseason berth and the first year with a losing record since 2010. It's somewhat wondrous that the Broncos finished 17th in total offense considering the legitimate quarterback carousel driven by Trevor Siemian and inconsistent ground game, led by an injured C.J. Anderson, the team tossed out all year. Inconsistent offensive line play didn't exactly help either. The Broncos allowed the third-fewest yards per game but still managed to allow the ninth-most points per game in the league, and the rest of the pass rush contingent struggled to complement Von Miller.

This year, Anderson and Siemian are gone; Devontae Booker is the closest thing to a feature back remaining and former Viking Case Keenum has been brought in, theoretically, to run the offense. Aqib Talib is gone but Su'a Cravens and Tramaine Brock are in to supplement the still-deep secondary, but the rest of the defense could use some help. And don't be shocked if former QB John Elway takes a signal-caller early in this draft either if he decides Keenum and Paxton Lynch isn't truly the tandem he wants to run with.

How will Denver use its picks in the NFL draft? Here's the full list of picks the Broncos hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 5 (No. 5 overall)

Round 2, Pick 8 (No. 40 overall)

Round 3, Pick 7 (No. 71 overall)

Round 3, Pick 35 (No. 99 overall)

NFL
John Elway 'Open to Trading' Broncos' Fifth Overall Pick

Round 4, Pick 6 (No. 106 overall)

Round 4, Pick 13 (No. 113 overall)

Round 5, Pick 12 (No. 149 overall)

Round 5, Pick 23 (No. 160 overall)

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)