The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a miserable season in which they finished 4-12 and fired head coach Chuck Pagano. Perhaps the biggest issue for the Colts, however, is the health of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck, who suffered a shoulder injury before the regular season and missed the entire campaign. Indianapolis failed to make the postseason for the third consecutive year and finished with their first losing season since 2011. They will need to shore up their defense in order to make a run in the playoffs when Luck returns.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Colts hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 6 (No. 6 overall)

Round 2, Pick 4 (No. 36 overall)

Round 2, Pick 5 (No. 37 overall)

Round 2, Pick 17 (No. 49 overall)

Round 3, Pick 3 (No. 67 overall)

Round 4, Pick 4 (No. 104 overall)

Round 5, Pick 3 (No. 140 overall)

Round 6, Pick 4 (No. 178 overall)

Round 7, Pick 3 (No. 221 overall)