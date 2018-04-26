Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

How will the Colts use their picks in the 2018 NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

By SI Wire
April 26, 2018

The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a miserable season in which they finished 4-12 and fired head coach Chuck Pagano. Perhaps the biggest issue for the Colts, however, is the health of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck, who suffered a shoulder injury before the regular season and missed the entire campaign. Indianapolis failed to make the postseason for the third consecutive year and finished with their first losing season since 2011. They will need to shore up their defense in order to make a run in the playoffs when Luck returns.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Ravens hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 6 (No. 6 overall)

Round 2, Pick 4 (No. 36 overall)

Round 2, Pick 5 (No. 37 overall)

Round 2, Pick 17 (No. 49 overall)

NFL
Matt Patricia on His Engineering Roots, Philly's Game-Winning TD And That Pencil Behind His Ear

Round 3, Pick 3 (No. 67 overall)

Round 4, Pick 4 (No. 104 overall)

Round 5, Pick 3 (No. 140 overall)

Round 6, Pick 4 (No. 178 overall)

Round 7, Pick 3 (No. 221 overall)

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)