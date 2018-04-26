Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

How will the Jaguars use their picks in the 2018 NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

By Scooby Axson
April 26, 2018

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one half away from making their first Super Bowl appearance, and the AFC South champions look to ride that momentum into 2018.

They are picking outside the top 10 in the NFL draft for the first time in 11 years.

The defense was stout was last season, ranking second in the NFL in total defense. The Jags ended up reaching the AFC Championship Game, where they lost to the New England Patriots. 

The offense had question marks, but a powerful running game helped take some of the pressure of quarterback Blake Bortles, who signed a three-year, $54 million contract this offseason.

Here's the full list of picks the Jaguars hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 29 (No. 29 overall)

Round 2, Pick 29 (No. 61 overall)

Round 3, Pick 29 (No. 93 overall)

Round 4 Pick 29 (No. 129 overall)

Round 6, Pick 29 (No. 203 overall)

Round 7, Pick 12 (No. 230 overall)

Round 7, Pick 29 (No. 247 overall)

