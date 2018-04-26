Cardinals Draft Josh Rosen After Trading For 10th Pick From Raiders

Josh Rosen is headed to the Cardinals.

By Chris Chavez
April 26, 2018

The Arizona Cardinals traded its No. 15 pick from the first round as well as a third round and fifth round draft pick to the Oakland Raiders and moved up to the No. 10 pick in the NFL draft. The Cardinals selected quarterback Josh Rosen out of UCLA.

Rosen threw for 3,756 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and was 6-5 in games he started this season. He did not play in UCLA's 35-17 loss to Kansas State in the Cactus Bowl as he was dealing with his second concussion of the season.

Quarterbacks were very popular among the early picks in this year's draft. Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield was selected with the No. 1 overall pick. Sam Darnold of USC went to the New York Jets with the No. 1 overall pick. Josh Allen of Wyoming was chosen with the No. 7 pick to the Buffalo Bills.

This is marks the first time in which four quarterbacks have been taken in the first 10 selections of the NFL draft.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)