The Arizona Cardinals traded its No. 15 pick from the first round as well as a third round and fifth round draft pick to the Oakland Raiders and moved up to the No. 10 pick in the NFL draft. The Cardinals selected quarterback Josh Rosen out of UCLA.

Rosen threw for 3,756 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and was 6-5 in games he started this season. He did not play in UCLA's 35-17 loss to Kansas State in the Cactus Bowl as he was dealing with his second concussion of the season.

Quarterbacks were very popular among the early picks in this year's draft. Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield was selected with the No. 1 overall pick. Sam Darnold of USC went to the New York Jets with the No. 1 overall pick. Josh Allen of Wyoming was chosen with the No. 7 pick to the Buffalo Bills.

This is marks the first time in which four quarterbacks have been taken in the first 10 selections of the NFL draft.