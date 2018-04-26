The Kansas City Chiefs offense will be turned over to second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the team shipped Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins.

Mahomes has a chance to succeed immediately because of weapons like running back Kareem Hunt, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and newly signed Sammy Watkins.

The Chiefs defense that was showing its age couldn't stop the run or the pass last year, but was helped out by an opportunistic unit that forced 26 turnovers.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We're listing every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Chiefs hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 2, Pick 22 (No. 54 overall)

Round 3, Pick 14 (No. 78 overall)

Round 3, Pick 22 (No. 86 overall)

Round 4, Pick 22 (No. 122 overall)

Round 4, Pick 24 (No. 124 overall)

Round 6, Pick 22 (No. 196 overall)

Round 7, Pick 15 (No. 233 overall)

Round 7, Pick 25 (No. 243 overall)