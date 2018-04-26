The Los Angeles Rams ended a 12-year playoff drought in 2017, winning the 11 games and the NFC West.

A resurgent offense was led by second-year quarterback Jared Goff and All–Pro running back Todd Gurley. The defense was led by defensive player of the year Aaron Donald.

In the offseason, the Rams upgraded again, poised to make a deep playoff run by adding Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib and Ndamukong Suh and boosting their offense with the trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Rams hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 3, Pick 23 (No. 87 overall)

Round 4, Pick 11 (No. 111 overall)

Round 4, Pick 35 (No. 135 overall)*compensatory selection

Round 4, Pick 36 (No. 136 overall)*compensatory selection

Round 6, Pick 2 (No. 176 overall)

Round 6, Pick 9 (No. 183 overall)

Round 6, Pick 20 (No. 194 overall)

Round 7, Pick 21 (No. 195 overall)