The New England Patriots will try to bounce back from their Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles by getting to the big game for the third straight year.

If the Pats are going to contend for another title, they'll have to replace a host of productive players. Malcolm Butler, Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola, Nate Solder and Dion Lewis are all with different teams, but New England has a chance to restock talent quickly because they have two first–round picks and five in the first 95 picks. Whether the Patriots will select a quarterback to back up Tom Brady also remains to be seen.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Patriots hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 23 (No. 23 overall)

Round 1, Pick 31 (No. 31 overall)

Round 2, Pick 11 (No. 43 overall)

Round 2, Pick 31 (No. 63 overall)

Round 6, Pick 24 (No. 198 overall)

Round 6, Pick 36 (No. 210 overall) *compensatory selection

Round 7, Pick 1 (No. 219 overall)