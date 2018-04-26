The Saints traded up for the No. 14 pick.
The Saints traded with the Packers for the No. 14 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
New Orleans gave up their No. 27 pick, as well a fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft, for the Packers's 14th overall pick. The Packers will also get the Saints's first-round pick in 2019.
The Saints took defensive end Marcus Davenport from the University of Texas at San Antonio. The 6'5", 255-pound defensive end played for four seasons, racking up 185 total tackles and 21.5 sacks.
Davenport is a top 10-rated run defender and pass rusher.
With Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson still up for grabs, some people were shocked to see the Saints take Davenport.