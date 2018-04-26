The Saints traded with the Packers for the No. 14 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

New Orleans gave up their No. 27 pick, as well a fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft, for the Packers's 14th overall pick. The Packers will also get the Saints's first-round pick in 2019.

The Saints took defensive end Marcus Davenport from the University of Texas at San Antonio. The 6'5", 255-pound defensive end played for four seasons, racking up 185 total tackles and 21.5 sacks.

Davenport is a top 10-rated run defender and pass rusher.

With Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson still up for grabs, some people were shocked to see the Saints take Davenport.