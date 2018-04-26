The New Orleans Saints are fresh off a successful season in which Sean Payton's team went 11-5 before a crushing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Divisional Round. In the offseason, quarterback Drew Brees re-signed with New Orleans on a two-year, $50 million contract, while the team also signed wide receiver Cameron Meredith and tight end Benjamin Watson. The Saints had an extremely successful draft class last season, with rookie running back Alvin Kamara leading the way, and will look to do the same this year.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Saints hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 27 (No. 27 overall)

Round 3, Pick 27 (No. 91 overall)

Round 4, Pick 27 (No. 127 overall)

Round 5, Pick 10 (No. 147 overall)

Round 5, Pick 27 (No. 164 overall)

Round 6, Pick 15 (No. 189 overall)

Round 6, Pick 27 (No. 201 overall)

Round 7, Pick 27 (No. 245 overall)