New York Jets NFL Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

How will the Jets use their picks in the 2018 NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

By Scooby Axson
April 26, 2018

The New York Jets continue their quest for a top–flight quarterback and with the third pick in the draft, it seems quarterback might be the way to go.

The Jets again missed the playoffs in 2017, posting a 5–11 record. They will again put the offense in the hands of 38–year-old Josh McCown until a better option arrives.

While the back end of the defense seems solid with Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye as safeties, the lack of a pass rush was evident last season. The Jets had only 28 sacks and the defense as a whole had 20 total takeaways.

Here's the full list of picks the Jets hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 3 (No. 3 overall)

Round 3, Pick 8 (No. 72 overall)

Round 4, Pick 7 (No. 107 overall)

Round 5, Pick 20 (No. 157 overall)

Round 6, Pick 5 (No. 179 overall)

Round 7, Pick 17 (No. 235 overall)

