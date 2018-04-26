Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

How will the Bucs use their picks in the 2018 NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

By SI Wire
April 26, 2018

A 5-11 record in Dirk Koetter's second year sunk the Buccaneers to their 10th-straight season outside of the playoffs. Tampa had one of the league's best passing offenses last season, but also one of the league's worst rushing attacks. Embattled ball carrier Doug Martin is gone, but the backfield looks a little thin without him.

The defense wasn't good either: The Bucs allowed the ninth-most points per game and most yards per game, despite Pro Bowl-caliber seasons from Kwon Alexander and Gerald McCoy. They've brought in Jason Pierre-Paul and Vinny Curry to potentially help the defense, while Chandler Catanzaro could be the next kicker through that revolving door. It's fair to say that this draft will be important if Tampa wants to contend any time soon under Jameis Winston's rookie deal.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re listing every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Bucs hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 7 (No. 7 overall)

Round 2, Pick 6 (No. 38 overall)

Round 4, Pick 2 (No. 102 overall)

Round 5, Pick 7 (No. 144 overall)

Round 6, Pick 6 (No. 180 overall)

Round 6, Pick 28 (No. 202 overall)

Round 7, Pick 37 (No. 255 overall)

