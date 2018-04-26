The Washington Redskins missed the postseason for the third time in the past four seasons in 2017 after finishing with a 7–9 record.

Now they will put their offense in the hands of veteran Alex Smith, who was acquired in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs. Previous starter Kirk Cousins signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

In last year's draft, the Redskins selected Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen in the first round.

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Redskins hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 13 (No. 13 overall)

Round 2, Pick 12 (No. 44 overall)

Round 3, Pick 17 (No. 81 overall)

Round 4, Pick 9 (No. 109 overall)

Round 5, Pick 5 (No. 142 overall)

Round 5, Pick 26 (No. 163 overall)

Round 6, Pick 31 (No. 205 overall)

Round 7, Pick 13 (No. 231 overall)

Round 7, Pick 23 (No. 241 overall)