The 49ers have traded offensive tackle Trent Brown and the No. 143 overall pick to the Patriots in exchange for the No. 95 overall pick, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, the deal is pending a physical.

Owner Robert Kraft announced the team had traded for someone from the West Coast, but didn't specify who. New England has been looking to add another player offensive line for more protection around quarterback Tom Brady.

Brown started 10 games in 2017 and is recovering from a shoulder injury that ended his season.

The 49ers added tackle Mike McGlinchey in the first round of the draft on Thursday.

The Patriots picked up Georgia's Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel in the first round of the draft.

The draft continues with the second and third rounds on Friday night, starting at 7 p.m. ET.