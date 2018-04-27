Report: Bruce Arians to Join CBS as Game Analyst

Bruce Arians is expected to join CBS' number three team with Greg Gumbel and Trent Green.

By Tim Hackett
April 27, 2018

Less than four months after he announced his retirement from the NFL, former Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians is expected to sign on as a game analyst with CBS, The Athletic's Richard Deitsch reports.

The Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman reported earlier this month that Arians was weighing two different network offers.

Arians is likely to join CBS' number three team and could be part of a three-man booth with Greg Gumbel and Trent Green with Jamie Erdahl on the sidelines, according to Deitsch. 

Earlier in the day, Cowboys star Jason Witten is expected to retire and join ESPN's Monday Night Football. That booth is currently undetermined since Jon Gruden left to coach the Raiders and ESPN moved Sean McDonough back to the college ranks. 

