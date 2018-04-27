Report: Jason Witten Planning To Retire, Join ESPN's New 'Monday Night Football' Broadcast Team

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten will call it quits to become an analyst for 'Monday Night Football'

By Jimmy Traina
April 27, 2018

ESPN's Chris Mortensen is reporting that Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is set to retire after a 15-year career to become an analyst on "Monday Night Football." Mortensen says that Witten will meet Friday with Jerry Jones before making the decision final.

The network, which wanted Peyton Manning for the role, has revamped the booth after Jon Gruden left to coach the Raiders. Play-by-play man Sean McDonough is headed back to college football and Joe Tessitore is replacing him.

If this is the end for Witten, an 11-time Pro Bowler, he will finish his career with 1,152 catches, 12,448 yards and 68 touchdowns. 

 

