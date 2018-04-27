NFL Draft Rumors: Draft Day 2 News, Reports and Updates

Get caught up on the latest rumors, news and reports concerning the NFL and the NFL draft.

By Nihal Kolur
April 27, 2018

After a surprising first day at the 2018 NFL draft, the second and third rounds are just hours away and there is already tons of buzz about just what will unfold.

The Cleveland Browns shocked the football world, drafting Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick. Fellow Heisman winner Lamar Jackson capped the round, going to the Ravens.

But there are still many big names on the board heading into Friday including Josh Jackson, Derrius Guice, James Daniels and Will Hernandez. They were expected to go in the first round but fell on draft day.

Peter King broke down some of the bigger rumors and ruminations concerning the draft and previewed the draft on his podcast. 

Albert Breer analyzed some of the best remaining picks in the second round and updated his mock draft to reflect Thursday's shockers.

Stay up to date with the latest rumors and news surrounding the draft below.

Rumors and News

• There is a sense around the league the Cowboys are looking at putting together a deal for Seahawks safety Earl Thomas that would include Dallas' second-round pick (No. 50 overall), but the Cowboys would need to know they could sign Thomas to a long-term deal. (Dan Graziano, ESPN.com)

• Giants offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks and Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater could be used as trade bait. (Dan Graziano, ESPN.com)

• Teams are interested in trading for Jets quarterback Bryce Petty after the team drafted Sam Darnold. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

More NFL

