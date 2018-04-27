It was a really good night for Louisville teammates Jaire Alexander and Lamar Jackson​ at the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday.

Alexander had been picked at No. 18 by the Packers.

So Alexander was then doing interviews and during the middle of one, he found out his teammate Jackson had been drafted by the Ravens with the final pick of the night.

You can hear the roar of the crowd, and Alexander say, "Mar."

Midway through @JaireAlexander's interview, his college teammate @Lj_era8 was selected with the last pick in the 1st round.



Here's his reaction: pic.twitter.com/NPnkDf56R6 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 27, 2018

The rest of the video is just Alexander being so, so happy for Jackson.

It's so pure and perfect and makes you once again realize how awesome of a moment this is for those players.