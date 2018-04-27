Watch: Jaire Alexander is so Excited for Teammate Lamar Jackson Getting Drafted

Screenshot via @thecheckdown

Jaire Alexander's excitement for Lamar Jackson​ is so pure. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 27, 2018

It was a really good night for Louisville teammates Jaire Alexander and Lamar Jackson​ at the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday. 

Alexander had been picked at No. 18 by the Packers.

So Alexander was then doing interviews and during the middle of one, he found out his teammate Jackson had been drafted by the Ravens with the final pick of the night. 

You can hear the roar of the crowd, and Alexander say, "Mar."

The rest of the video is just Alexander being so, so happy for Jackson. 

It's so pure and perfect and makes you once again realize how awesome of a moment this is for those players. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)