Giants' Saquon Barkley Topped Jersey Sales for First-Round Picks

Barkley was selected as the No. 2 overall pick by the Giants.

By Jenna West
April 27, 2018

Jerseys for Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, the Giants' No. 2 overall pick, sold more than any other first-round pick on draft night, according to ESPN.

In fact, more Barkley jerseys were sold on Thursday night than any player on previous draft nights, online retailer Fanatics, who manages the NFL's official online shop, told ESPN.

Speed played a part in Thursday night's sales. Fanatics posted jerseys within minutes of a player being selected, making it possible for fans to purchase them quicker than ever before. According to Fanatics, sales were up three times more on Thursday night than last year's first-round.

Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel previously held the record for most jersey sales on draft night. Cleveland selected Manziel as the No. 22 pick in the 2014 draft, meaning Barkley jerseys went up for sale much sooner than Manziel's.

NFL
From Small-Town Idaho to the NFL Draft, Leighton Vander Esch Ready to Take the League by Storm

Jersey sales for quarterback Baker Mayfield, selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Browns, ranked second-most. Sales for Sam Darnold, chosen No. 3 overall by the Jets, were third.

Orders for the sales will not be processed until the players pick the numbers they will wear in the NFL.

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted his prediction on Thursday night that No. 26 jerseys for new teammate Barkley will be the top-seller next year. Barkley wore No. 26 at Penn State, and it is not currently worn by any player on the Giants's roster.

