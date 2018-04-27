Leighton Vander Esch got quite the reaction from his hometown of Riggins, Idaho, after he was drafted in the first round on Thursday.

The former Boise State linebacker was selected at No. 19 by the Cowboys, and the residents of his hometown were proud.

Reaction in Riggins to Leighton Vander Esch takes by the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/JKu49VeO8Y — Dave Southorn (@davesouthorn) April 27, 2018

AVAILABLE ON SI TV: Skeet shooting and river rafting were all part of Boise State LB Leighton Vander Esch’s upbringing. The NFL prospect introduces SI to the small Idaho mountain town where he was formed. You can now watch anytime, anywhere on SI TV.​

The Idaho Statesman's Dave Southorn reported more than 100 of the town's 400 people were at the Salmon River Inn restaurant watching the draft and waiting for Vander Esch's name to be called.

Vander Esch was the subject of a Sports Illustrated profile by Andy Benoit that looked at his upbringing and hometown. Benoit went to the Salmon River Inn with Vander Esch's family to learn that is where the whole town gathers after football games.

Congrats to Vander Esch and Riggins.