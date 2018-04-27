Watch: Here's How Riggins, Idaho Reacted When Leighton Vander Esch Got Drafted

Leighton Vander Esch got quite the reaction from his hometown of Riggins, Idaho, after he was drafted in the first round on Thursday.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 27, 2018

The former Boise State linebacker was selected at No. 19 by the Cowboys, and the residents of his hometown were proud. 

AVAILABLE ON SI TV: Skeet shooting and river rafting were all part of Boise State LB Leighton Vander Esch’s upbringing. The NFL prospect introduces SI to the small Idaho mountain town where he was formed. You can now watch anytime, anywhere on SI TV.​

The Idaho Statesman's Dave Southorn reported more than 100 of the town's 400 people were at the Salmon River Inn restaurant watching the draft and waiting for Vander Esch's name to be called. 

Vander Esch was the subject of a Sports Illustrated profile by Andy Benoit that looked at his upbringing and hometown. Benoit went to the Salmon River Inn with Vander Esch's family to learn that is where the whole town gathers after football games. 

Congrats to Vander Esch and Riggins. 

