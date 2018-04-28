The Eagles drafted Australian rugby player Jordan Mailata with the 233rd pick in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Mailata has never played a down of American football, according to NBC Sports. He is 6'8" and 346 pounds.

The rugby player was announced as an offensive tackle and trained with the same coach that helped German wide receiver Moritz Boehringer prepare for NFL workouts.

The Vikings drafted Boehringer in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. Boehringer was the first player ever drafted straight from Europe to the NFL, but he is no longer in the league.

Mailata, 20, previously played for the South Sydney Rabbitohs of Australia's National Rugby League.

He became interested in football after the Rabbitohs only offered him a part-time contract, according to NFL.com. While balancing a second job on top of training for rugby, Mailata thought he would try playing football in hopes of getting a full-time NFL contract.